Electronics recycling day happening in Fairfield on Saturday

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEVV) — There's an electronics recycling day scheduled to happen for residents in Wayne County.

It's happening in Fairfield on Saturday, April 22, and is being put on by the county health department.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the former Wayne County Recycling Center, located at 501 SW 10th St. in Fairfield.

The event is open to all Wayne County residents, and officers a chance to dispose of items like computers, phones, stereos, and other various electronics.

