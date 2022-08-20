Explosion destroys house in Allendale, killing man and hospitalizing his wife

The close knit community of Allendale, Illinois, is in shock after an explosion on Friday destroyed a local home and sent two people to the hospital.
Shortly before 6pm on Friday, an explosion rocked the neighborhood of North 2360 Boulevard. Neighbors immediately rushed to the scene to help in any way that they could regardless of the potential danger.
"We all gathered together, like a team, and no one thought twice about doing anything we had to do, what we did, to save our neighbors," said neighbor Terry Brown.
By the time they arrived at the scene, most of the house was gone, with what was still standing engulfed in flames, Brown and several others heroically braved the fire to try and locate their neighbor and friend.
"It seemed like everybody just came as soon as they heard the explosion, and we all pitched in together to help. Me and three other guys helped pull him out of the rubble," Brown said.
Brown and the other neighbors did everything that they could to assist while emergency personnel arrived.
"We was there until they were air-lifted, and shortly after they were airlifted we left, and let everyone do what they had to do," Brown added.
Tragically, a family member informed 44News that the man pulled from the rubble had passed away, while the man's wife is still in the hospital with severe burns. The family asks for prayer during this difficult time.
This is the second house explosion in the Tri-State area in the past few weeks, following the blast on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, that killed three people.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.