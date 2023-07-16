Fairfield Fire Dept. mourns the loss of young firefighter

WAYNE COUNTY, Il. (WEVV)- A community is mourning the loss of a young firefighter following a deadly crash on Saturday.
Illinois State Police say 19-year-old Logan M. Kreiter of Fairfield was driving on Wayne County Road 925 North in his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
For unknown reason, the Jeep veered off the road and turned over into a ditch. The Jeep flipped several times before finally coming to a stop in a field north of the roadway.
Fairfield Rural Fire Department shared on social media:
"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Fairfield Rural Firefighter Logan Kreiter from a non departmental related automobile crash early this morning July 15th. Logan joined the department as a Junior Firefighter while in high school and has continued to serve while attending college. Logan was always a joy to be around and had a smile that we will always remembered. Logan will be missed by everyone but his sprit will always be with us. Once arrangements are made those will be posted as well. In addition to his family, please remember his fellow firefighters as they mourn the loss of a brother."
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
Stick with 44News as we continue to provide updates on this developing story.