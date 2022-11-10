Family takes action after they say a routine pest control inspection went wrong

Married Mt. Carmel, Illinois couple Dee Iglehart and Patrick Iglehart recently signed a contract to receive a monthly service with Terminix, a termite and pest control service.
After only two inspections, they say they're done with the company after an inspector was seen on camera tampering with their personal belongings.
"I saw the Terminix man was shaking my dads urn, going through my dresser, looking into jewelry boxes and handling my husbands pellet pistols," said Iglehart. "He also tried to break into my husbands safe."
During the time of the inspection Dee and her family were away from home as they were told they could not be inside. When she viewed her security cameras she saw the inspector rummaging through her dresser and felt something wasn't right.
"I tried to contact the service manager, he didn't answer my call but he did call me back and he told me that it was common place for them to do an inspection before their service," said Iglehart.
According to their website Terminix.com that is accurate, as a thorough inspection is needed before they begin the treatment. A fact Dee and her husband knew prior to signing.
But Dee say's that shouldn't excuse rummaging through their personal belongings, especially when they were put away.
"I asked him, so going through the drawers and handling the guns is common place?," said Iglehart. "And he said I will be the one going through from now on, and you'll see me going through the drawers as well."
This response didn't sit well with Dee or her husband Patrick.
"I felt very violated watching those videos it had me shaking," said Iglehart. "It was just very disrespectful."
Dee reached out not only to the company but also the police hoping an investigation is started so that something like this never happens again.
"I've tried numerous times now cause it has been a week today to get them to refund my money so I can hire a different company and they said my refund is denied and won't tell me exactly what's going on and why." said Iglehart.
44News did reach out to Terminix for comment, at the time of this publishing they have not given a statement.