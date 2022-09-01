Funeral arrangements made for Wabash County couple killed in house explosion

Funeral arrangements have been made for an Allendale, Illinois couple that was killed in a house explosion.
Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitations and funeral services for Kevin Murphy and Sue Murphy will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Thursday, Sept. 8.
Family and friends are invited to gather for visitations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wabash Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will then be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The funeral home says that the Murphy's will be laid to rest at Wabash Presbyterian Cemetery.
The explosion happened at the married couple's Allendale home back on Aug. 19. Neighbors and first responders did what the could to help, but both were critically injured in the blast.
Once available, obituaries will be published at keepesfuneralhome.com.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.