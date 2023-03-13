Gov. Pritzker signs law guaranteeing 40 hours of paid leave for Illinois workers

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker passed a new law on Monday that guarantees employees with up to 40 hours of paid time off during a 12-month period.
Gov. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 208 into law, meaning approximately 1.5 million workers will begin earning paid time off starting in 2024.
Under existing Illinois law, workers are not guaranteed pay when taking time off for sick leave, childcare, mental health reasons, medical appointments, vacation, or any other reason.
Pritzker says that starting on March 31, 2024, or 90 days following commencement of employment, workers can begin using their earned time off for any reason without the providing documentation to their employer under the Paid Leave for Workers Act.
This new law applies to every employee working for an employer in Illinois, including domestic workers, but does exclude independent contractors.