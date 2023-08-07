Gov. Pritzker signs Racism-Free Schools Act into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEVV) — The governor of Illinois signed a new bill into law that takes aim at combating racism in schools.
Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 90, or the Racism-Free Schools Act, into law.
The bill requires school districts in the state to create a policy on discrimination and harassment based on race, color or national origin.
It also requires schools to track incidents of discrimination in their districts.
Under the bill, the Illinois State Board of Education also has to create a data collection system to report any of those allegations.