Ground broken for construction of new Gallatin County church after old one destroyed by fire

Community members in the Gallatin County village of Junction, Illinois, held a groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend for a new church.

Back in June, the Junction General Baptist Church was considered a total loss after a fire broke out. Officials with the church say that the fire started after the top of the steeple was struck by lightning.

It wasn't long after the fire that members of the congregation announced their plans to rebuild.

On Sunday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the beginning of the church's reconstruction.

According to church members, the new church will be built on a new parcel of ground gifted to the church, as the old land wasn't suitable for rebuilding because of the floodplain. The new church will stand across the street from the previous building.

A statement from Rev. Roy J. Biggerstaff says that dozens of people with the group "Carpenters For Christ" will begin working to build the new structure on June 8, 2023. They say construction will be completed in about 10 days.

The Junction General Baptist Church is one of the oldest in southern Illinois after being organized in 1852. The church building destroyed in the fire had been standing since 1889.

For now, members of the church will continue to meet in the First Baptist Church Building every Sunday at 8 a.m.