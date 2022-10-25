 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and
southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

  • Updated
  • 0
scam call phone graphic mgn

Officials in Hamilton County, Illinois, are asking the public to stay alert for a new phone scam.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says its received reports of scam callers claiming to be associated with the sheriff's office.

According to HCSO, the scammers try to trick their victims into thinking they've missed a court date, claiming there's a warrant for their arrest.

The sheriff's office says the fraudsters then demand payment in the form of gift cards.

Hamilton County Sheriff Tracy Lakin says any residents who receive a call like this should simply hang up the phone.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you