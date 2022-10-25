Hamilton County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

Officials in Hamilton County, Illinois, are asking the public to stay alert for a new phone scam.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says its received reports of scam callers claiming to be associated with the sheriff's office.
According to HCSO, the scammers try to trick their victims into thinking they've missed a court date, claiming there's a warrant for their arrest.
The sheriff's office says the fraudsters then demand payment in the form of gift cards.
Hamilton County Sheriff Tracy Lakin says any residents who receive a call like this should simply hang up the phone.