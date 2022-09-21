Horses seized in Saline County after foal found dead on owner's property, sheriff's office says

The Saline County Sheriff's Office says multiple horses have been permanently forfeited to the county due to mistreatment.
A news release issued by the sheriff's office on Tuesday says that 12 horses were seized from James Kevin Griffith of Harrisburg back in July as the result of Griffith's failure to provide sufficient food, water, and care for the animals.
The sheriff's office says that Griffith had been previously cited by the Illinois Department of Agriculture for failing to provide enough food, water, and other care. They say that Griffith failed to remedy the violations, and that the 12 horses were immediately seized after a dead foal was found on his property.
In the news release, the sheriff's office says that the animals have now been permanently forfeited to the county through a petition for forfeiture filed by Saline County State's Attorney Molly W. Kasiar.
Since the animals were seized, the sheriff's office says another foal was born, resulting in a total of 13 horses forfeited. They say two more foals are expected to be born within the week.
The horses are now being cared for at a local facility, and the sheriff's office says it's working to find them a new home.