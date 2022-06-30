 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Illinois cutting taxes on groceries and gas starting Friday

Savings in 'Illinois Family Plan' nearly $2 billion, Gov. Pritzker says

Officials in Illinois say hundreds of millions of dollars in relief is coming for residents of the state through the "Illinois Family Relief" plan, which starts Friday.

“Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials: groceries, gas, your home, and back-to-school supplies, with even more tax relief going into effect next year,” Governor JB Pritzker said Thursday.

According to the plan, the state's 1% sales tax on groceries will be suspended starting Friday, July 1, and continuing through June 30, 2023. Gov. Pritzker says this will save consumers $400 million.

Additionally, the state's normally-scheduled gas tax increase will be delayed from July 1 to January 2023, saving consumers an estimated $70 million.

Gov. Pritzker says the Illinois Family Relief plan will also save families money on school supplies. Sales taxes for qualified clothing and school-related items will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25% for a 10-day window, from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14. The governor says this will save consumers another $50 million.

To see all of the savings covered in the Illinois Family Plan, visit ilinois.gov.

