Illinois cutting taxes on groceries and gas starting Friday

Officials in Illinois say hundreds of millions of dollars in relief is coming for residents of the state through the "Illinois Family Relief" plan, which starts Friday.
“Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials: groceries, gas, your home, and back-to-school supplies, with even more tax relief going into effect next year,” Governor JB Pritzker said Thursday.
According to the plan, the state's 1% sales tax on groceries will be suspended starting Friday, July 1, and continuing through June 30, 2023. Gov. Pritzker says this will save consumers $400 million.
Additionally, the state's normally-scheduled gas tax increase will be delayed from July 1 to January 2023, saving consumers an estimated $70 million.
Gov. Pritzker says the Illinois Family Relief plan will also save families money on school supplies. Sales taxes for qualified clothing and school-related items will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25% for a 10-day window, from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14. The governor says this will save consumers another $50 million.
To see all of the savings covered in the Illinois Family Plan, visit ilinois.gov.