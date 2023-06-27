 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Illinois dog sets world record for longest tongue

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois dog sets world record for longest tongue

Rocky, a 9-year-old boxer, peers around at Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington before his tongue is measured for Guinness World Records.

BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (The Pantagraph) -- It's official: Rocky the boxer has brought the glory of a Guinness World Record to the Twin Cities.

The 9-year-old boxer, who belongs to Brad and Crystal Williams of Normal, earned the title of "longest tongue on a living dog" based on the results of measurements completed before a teeth cleaning on June 15 at Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington. Journalists from The Pantagraph also observed the process.

The most recent recordholder, Zoey Williams of Metairie, Louisiana, earned the title with a 5-inch tongue. While Rocky's number came in higher earlier this month, the record could not be considered official until verified by Guinness.

On Monday, the world records website displayed a photo of Rocky — tongue lolling haphazardly, eyes bright with excitement — and his stats: 5.46 inches, or 13.883 centimeters.

“It’s pretty exciting, and he's just a great dog," Crystal Williams said Monday, reacting to the news. "He didn’t have to do anything special; he just had to be himself.

"We’re just the lucky ones that got to care for this cool dog, and now he’s a recordholder,” she said, adding: "It's pretty cool to be a part of Guinness now."

While Rocky's great genes clinched the victory, his owners undertook a somewhat complex process to get him in the game. It involves an online application and variety of materials, including a cover letter and statements from a steward, witness and timekeeper.

Additionally, the couple had to line up people up to fulfill various witness and medical roles and supply their credentials to Guinness.

