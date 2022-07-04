Illinois governor addresses mass shooting at Fourth of July parade

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.
* WHEN...Now through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out
around 100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur
Tuesday through Thursday, when daily heat index values will
reach 105 to 110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated
thunderstorms will provide limited relief from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
