Illinois man declared ‘Sexually Dangerous’, taken off streets

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 23.9 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Illinois man declared ‘Sexually Dangerous’, taken off streets

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois man declared ‘Sexually Dangerous’, taken off streets

David Brown, 58, has been declared a sexually dangerous person and has been committed to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

 Madison County Office of the State's Attorney/KMOV

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An Illinois man was declared sexually dangerous and has been committed to the Illinois Department of Corrections after a bench trial.

Associated Judge Neil Schroeder granted the Sexually Dangerous Person Act petition filed by the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the trial, two psychologists that have evaluated Brown said that he fits the definition of a Sexually Dangerous Person.

The petition had included sexual assaults Brown committed against six different victims that had involved weapons or force. Between 1996 and 1997, Brown had been charged with assaulting someone he knew in a car and then assaulting two more people in the basement of his home. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for these offenses and released in 2019.

In 2019 and 2020, three more women came forward, separately accusing Brown of sexually assaulting them.

After the trial, Judge Schroeder decided that David F. Brown, 58, “has demonstrated a propensity toward offenses of sexual assault” and has a mental illness.

“A Sexually Dangerous Person petition is a proceeding that is reserved for the most persistent offenders,” State Attorney Thomas Haine said. “They are sex offenders who have demonstrated a propensity toward acts of sexual violence. David Brown is precisely the type of dangerous offender who needs to be removed from society under this law.”

Recommended for you