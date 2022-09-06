Illinois State Police trooper injured after crash in Wayne County

An Illinois State Police trooper was injured after their patrol vehicle was hit by a driver in Carmi, the agency announced Tuesday.
ISP says it happened on Monday evening just before 8 p.m. when the trooper was parked on the side of I 64 with their emergency lights activated.
According to ISP, the trooper was standing outside the vehicle when it was sideswiped by a gray Dodge pickup truck that failed to yield.
The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the 72-year-old pickup truck driver was issued a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle and Improper Lane Usage.
The pickup truck driver was uninjured.
ISP says that so far in 2022, 18 squad cars have been struck by violators of the Move Over Law, with seven troopers sustaining injuries.
State police are reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.
ISP says violators of Scott's Law could be fined up to $10,000 and have their license suspended.