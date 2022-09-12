Junction General Baptist Church begins rebuilding process after fire

The congregation of Junction General Baptist Church is feeling optimistic about rebuilding their new church.
Back in June, the church suffered a major loss after a lightning bolt struck the building causing it to go up in flames.
"It's been devastating especially to those that have been members here for 50, 60, 70 years," said Pastor Roy Biggerstaff. "It just destroys you, we've really had to struggle to get things back together."
The building was considered a total loss leaving the small church of 30 members picking up where they left off. Hosting Sunday services at a church members home while they begin rebuilding.
"We've been in the process of trying to get things arranged together," said Biggerstaff. "We have to have the founder and the footer and the slab all down."
With help from volunteers from the Carpenters for Christ Organization and other local organizations they're able to begin their rebuilding process.
Now that they've had their ground breaking ceremony they're looking forward to the future.
"We're just moving on, you know God is good and the same God that allowed the lightening to strike that cross on the steeple is the same god that's going to rebuild this church," said Biggerstaff.
Although the process hasn't been easy, they're keeping the faith and working together to rebuild their new church home.