Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of murdering Illinois teen

Jury selection began on Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois.
Wayne County Court officials tell us that several jurors were seated Monday for the trial of Brodey Murbarger, but that the jury selection wasn't completed.
Murbarger was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols, a Fairfield girl who went missing in 2014 at the age of 15-year-old.
Nichols' remains were later discovered in a rural area in Wayne County in 2017. It wasn't until October 2020 that Murbarger was arrested on a murder warrant outside his place of employment in Evansville.
Detectives said they believed Murbarger took Nichols from her home, sexually abused her, then killed her.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on the case.