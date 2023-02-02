Large fire breaks out at American Legion post in Gallatin County

Multiple departments are at the scene of a large fire that broke out at an American Legion post in Gallatin County, Illinois on Thursday morning.
Photos shared by New Haven Legion Post 1141 show flames erupting from the post, located on Ford Street in the village of New Haven.
Dispatchers tell us fire departments were sent to the building around 6:21 a.m. on Thursday.
We're working to learn if there were any injuries as a result of the incident, and what the cause of the fire may have been.
