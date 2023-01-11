 Skip to main content
Local Illinois sheriffs won't be enforcing new gun ban, calls it violation of 2nd Amendment

Two local Illinois sheriff are voicing their opposition of a new gun ban in the state.

As reported, Illinois put a new ban on the sale and possession of semiautomatic weapons into place Tuesday when Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 5471 into law.

The bill bans dozens of brands or types of rifles, handguns, and other guns and devices. It also requires those who own such weapons to register them, including serial numbers, with the Illinois State Police.

In a statement issued quickly after the bill was signed, Edwards County Sheriff Darby Boewe says he won't be supporting the bill at all, calling it a violation of the constitution.

"Neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting our housing individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this act," a statement from Sheriff Darby issued on Wednesday says.

Following Sheriff Darby's statement, a nearly identical statement was issued by the Wabash County Sheriff's Office opposing the bill, containing the same quote as above.

Several other sheriffs in our area and around the state have also issued similar statements since then.

You can see statements from Wabash and Edwards County below, and on each sheriff department's Facebook page.

