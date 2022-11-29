Man arrested after making shooting threat at local Walmart, police say

A man was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after making a threat about a shooting at a local Walmart store, according to police.
The Harrisburg Police Department says Saline County Dispatch got a 911 call from a Harrisburg Walmart employee around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, the employee said that a man had entered the store and said there was going to be a shooting before walking off further into the store.
HPD says officers responded and found the man, who was 56-year-old Edward Hopkins of Harrisburg.
They say Hopkins was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and making a terroristic threat. They say he was unarmed at the time of the incident, and that a psychiatric hold was also placed on him to be screened.
Police say the investigation revealed that there's no longer an active threat at the Walmart store.