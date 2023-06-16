Marijuana dispensary holding grand opening in Grayville on Saturday

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEVV) — Southern Illinois' newest marijuana dispensary will be holding a grand opening on Saturday.
The new "Terrabis" location in the city of Grayville will be hosting its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The dispensary says the event will include food trucks, live music, local vendors, and more.
At 10,000 square-feet, Terrabis says the new Grayville dispensary will be the largest in southeast Illinois and one of the largest in the state.
The new shop is located at 105 Koehler St. in Grayville.