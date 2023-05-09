 Skip to main content
More details released in deadly trooper-involved shooting on I-64 in Illinois

  • Updated
Illinois State Police car
By Mandy Robertson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — More details have been released on a deadly trooper-involved shooting that happened on I-64 in southern Illinois early Tuesday.

As we reported, the Illinois State Police said a suspect had died in a gunfight with troopers during an early morning incident on the interstate.

ISP says that the man who died was 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to  ISP, officers were responding to a motorist assist when they encountered Griffin and a woman in a vehicle. While troopers were at the scene, ISP says an altercation occurred during which gunfire was exchanged between Griffin and a responding officer. 

A veteran member of the state police was hit by gunfire in the shootout, but authorities say the trooper's injuries are non-life-threatening.

No other details have been released, but ISP says the investigation is ongoing.

