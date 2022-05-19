Mt. Carmel Police urge everyone to stay home following tornado reports

Authorities in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, are asking everyone to stay indoors while crews work to clear debris and damage from Thursday night's severe weather.
Mt. Carmel Police Chief Mike McWilliams is urging everyone to stay home and not to venture out following Thursday's storms.
Chief McWilliams said there are too many people out in the way as emergency services work to clear debris.
Law enforcement is reporting a tornado touchdown in Mount Carmel around 9:38 p.m.
