Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Mt. Carmel Police urge everyone to stay home following tornado reports

  • Updated
Law Enforcement Confirm Tornado

Authorities in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, are asking everyone to stay indoors while crews work to clear debris and damage from Thursday night's severe weather.

Mt. Carmel Police Chief Mike McWilliams is urging everyone to stay home and not to venture out following Thursday's storms.

Chief McWilliams said there are too many people out in the way as emergency services work to clear debris.

Law enforcement is reporting a tornado touchdown in Mount Carmel around 9:38 p.m.

Stick with 44News as we continue to cover this developing story.

