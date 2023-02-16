New details released on Gallatin County death investigation

State police are now assisting in a death investigation out of Gallatin County, Illinois.
As we reported, the incident unfolded on Wednesday night in the community of Shawneetown.
A Thursday morning update from officials with the Illinois State Police says the agency was requested to help with the death investigation of a 46-year-old man.
ISP says the man was found dead next to the road in the area of McClernand Street. They say the man had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.
No other details are available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for updates.