New Illinois gun law takes effect; local officials and business owners react

On Tuesday night, Illinois governor JB Pritzker signed a new gun control bill into law. Effective immediately, all assault-style weapons, their corresponding attachments, .50 caliber cartridges, and extended magazines were banned from being purchased or manufactured in the State of Illinois.

Illinois gun owners, sellers, and local government officials are making their positions clear, and some are staunchly opposed to the new measures. Multiple Illinois sheriffs have released statements saying they will not enforce or support the ban.

Sheriff Jordan Weiss of White County is among those voicing their dissent. In an interview with 44News, Sheriff Weiss stated "we took an oath of office to The Constitution. We’re here to protect the rights of our citizens within our county, and we will not house anybody at our jail who is in violation of this unconstitutional law.”

44News also spoke with State’s Attorney of White County, Denton Aud. According to Aud, the new law is "a clear-cut violation of the Second Amendment."

The restrictions are leaving some gun store owners with an uncertain future, taking some of their most popular merchandise off the shelves. According to Norman Schuh, owner of Schuh's Firearms & Supply, "basically what it’s going to do to me and any other federal firearms dealer in the state of Illinois, is put us out of business."

Guns on the restricted list have until the end of 2023 to be registered before becoming illegal to possess. Legal challenges are expected to be filed against the new law in the coming days.