Office of Illinois governor says sheriffs' resistance to new gun law is 'political grandstanding'

The office of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has responded to widespread criticism expressed by sheriffs around the state in response to the new gun control bill that was recently signed into law.
As we reported, Gov. Pritzker signed the new bill into law on Tuesday night, putting a ban on the manufacturing and sale of semi-automatic weapons and accessories in the state, while also requiring current owners of such weapons to register their guns by the end of the year.
Law enforcement officials around the state quickly spoke out, sharing statements which said they would not be monitoring or enforcing the new law.
44News reached out to the office of the governor for a reply to those law enforcement statements, which refers to them as "political grandstanding" and says that it's the constitutional duty of every sheriff to uphold the law.
The full statement received by 44News reads:
"This is political grandstanding at its worst. The assault weapons ban is the law of Illinois. The General Assembly passed the bill and the Governor signed it into law to protect children in schools, worshippers at church, and families at parades from the fear of sudden mass murder. Sheriffs have a constitutional duty to uphold the laws of the state, not pick and choose which laws they support and when. We’re confident that this law will hold up to any future legal challenges, but again, it is the current law of our state. Anyone who advocates for law, order, and public safety and then refuses to follow the law is in violation of their oath of office."
In their statements criticizing the new law, sheriffs called it a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment.
Under the new law, owners of guns on the restricted list have until the end of 2023 to register their weapons before potentially facing prosecution.