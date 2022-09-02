 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One killed, another seriously injured after crash in Saline County

  • Updated
  • 0
car crash graphic

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on southbound US Route 45 at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. 

Police say a bucket truck was going south on US Rt. 45 when it swerved into the northbound lane for reasons unknown, side-swiping two other vehicles and hitting another head-on.

The driver of the bucket truck was pronounced dead at the hospital. ISP says he was identified as 50-year-old Michael J. Woolley of Forney, Texas.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on by the bucket truck was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. State police said the other two drivers in the vehicles that were side-swiped were uninjured.

ISP says the crash remains under investigation, with no other details available at this time.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you