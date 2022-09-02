One killed, another seriously injured after crash in Saline County

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois.
The Illinois State Police says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on southbound US Route 45 at Feazel Road in Harrisburg.
Police say a bucket truck was going south on US Rt. 45 when it swerved into the northbound lane for reasons unknown, side-swiping two other vehicles and hitting another head-on.
The driver of the bucket truck was pronounced dead at the hospital. ISP says he was identified as 50-year-old Michael J. Woolley of Forney, Texas.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on by the bucket truck was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. State police said the other two drivers in the vehicles that were side-swiped were uninjured.
ISP says the crash remains under investigation, with no other details available at this time.