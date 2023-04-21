Police in Mt. Carmel warn of fake cash in circulation

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEVV) — Authorities in Mt. Carmel are asking the community to stay on the lookout for funny money.
The Mt. Carmel Police Department issued the warning on Thursday, and said that there had been reports of fake $1 bills circulating in the city.
Police said those fake bills feel fake but almost look like the real deal.
If you don't notice the different feel of the fake bills, police say to keep an eye out for out-of-place text on the money like "COPY" and "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY."
If you're taking cash as a payment, police ask that you take extra time to make sure it's authentic.
If you suspect a fake bill, you can call MCPD at 618-262-4114.