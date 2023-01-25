Sentencing delayed for man convicted of Wayne County teen's murder

We're continuing to follow the outcome out of a murder trial that's happening in Wayne County, Illinois.
As we previously reported, Brodey Murbarger, the man found guilty of murdering Fairfield teen Megan Nichols, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wayne County Circuit Clerk told us Wednesday that Murbarger's sentencing date was being delayed.
According to the clerk, a mutually-agreeable reschedule date is currently in the works. The rescheduled date will be released at a later time once it's confirmed.
Murbarger was arrested in connection with Nichols' death in 2020 after she went missing in 2014 at the age of 15. It wasn't until 2017 that Nichols' remains were discovered in a rural area of Wayne County.
We will continue to provide updates on the case.