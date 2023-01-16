Sentencing scheduled for man found guilty of Wayne County teen's murder

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for the man who was found guilty of murder in a young southern Illinois teen's death.
Brodey Murbarger will learn his fate at his sentencing hearing on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m.
Murbarger's sentencing comes after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Megan Nichols of Fairfield.
Murbarger had been arrested in connection with Nichols' death in 2020 after she went missing in 2014 at the age of 15. It wasn't until 2017 that Nichols's remains were discovered in a rural area of Wayne County.
