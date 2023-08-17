Several earthquakes reported in southern Illinois

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WEVV) — Several earthquakes have been recently reported in southern Illinois just a few days apart.
On Thursday afternoon, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported between Lawrenceville, Illinois and Vincennes, Indiana.
Thursday's quake comes as the third one in the area this week. A 2.1 magnitude earthquake and a 2.3 were reported in the area on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
While there are several variables to consider, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says that damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.