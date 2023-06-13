Southern Illinois church being rebuilt after fire caused by lightning strike

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — Work is underway in one southern Illinois village to rebuild a church that was destroyed in a fire.
The walls and frames of the new Junction General Baptist Church have started to go up after the fire that broke out in June 2022.
Ground was broken on the church's rebuild in September, and dozens of builders have been on site in the village of Junction working on the project since Saturday morning.
The original church was considered a total loss after the fire.
Officials with the church, which was first established in 1889, say the fire started after the top of the steeple was hit by lightning.
The church is home to about 30 members.