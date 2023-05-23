Southern Illinois high school student killed in motorcycle wreck

EDWARDS COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — A young student from southern Illinois was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Monday.
A post shared by the Edwards County Schools district says that David Walkenbach died from injuries sustained in the crash.
According to the district, Walkenbach had just finished his freshman year of high school.
The district says grief counselors were available on-site for students at West Salem Grade School and the K-12 building.
A GoFundMe says created to support Walkenbach's family says the young student was hit by a truck while riding on the motorcycle with a friend.