State sales tax holiday starts in Illinois

Stores in Illinois could see a boost in sales over the next ten days.
The State of Illinois BacktoSchool State Sales Tax Holiday runs from August 5th through August 14th.
Within the holiday, certain items related to clothing and schoolrelated supplies can see the sales tax reduced from 6.25% to 1.25%
Items eligible for the reduction include:
CLOTHING:
- Retail selling price must be less than $125 per item
- Household and Shop Aprons
- Athletic Supporters
- Bathing Suits and caps
- Belts and suspenders
- Coats and Jackets
- Gloves and mittens
- Hats, caps, and ear muffs
- Lab Coats
- Neckties
- Rainwear
- Rubber Pants
- Scarves
- Underwear
- School unifors
- Shorts and Pants
- Skirts and Dresses
- Hosiery and pantyhose
- Shirts and Blouses
FOOTWEAR
- Shoes, Sneakers, and shoe laces
- Sandals
- Slippers
- Socks and Stockings
- Footlets
- Boots and overshoes
- Steeltoed shoes
SCHOOL SUPPLIES"
- Binders
- Book bags and Caculators
- Cellophane tape and blackboard chalk
- Composition books, crayons, and colored pencils
- Erasers, folders, glue, and paster
- Highlighters, index cards, legal pads, and lunch boxes
- Markers, notebooks, pencils, and pens
- Pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners, rulers, scissors, and writing tablets
Find more information on the Back-to-School State Holiday Sales Tax Holiday click here.