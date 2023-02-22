Teen accused of murdering Jehovah's Witness in Illinois neighborhood

A 15-year-old is being charged with murder in the shooting death of a Jehovah's Witness in the northern Illinois city of Rockford, according to police.
The Rockford Illinois Police Department said that the accused shooter, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody on Tuesday night on an arrest warrant for first degree murder.
Police say the shooting happened earlier in the month, and that the victim, a 54-year-old man, was waiting for his family in his car. They say the man and his family, who are all Jehovah's Witnesses, were in a Rockford neighborhood reaching out to residents.
Witnesses told police that a shot was fired from a passing vehicle, and police say they were able to identify the young teen as the suspect.
The teen was taken to a Juvenile Detention Center, but his name wasn't released due to his age.
Police did not immediately release the name of the man who was shot and killed.