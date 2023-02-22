Teen accused of murdering Jehovah's Witness in Illinois neighborhood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. .The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam is cresting, and is forecast to fall beginning this afternoon. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 40.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to begin to fall later today. It will fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&