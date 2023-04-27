 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic alert: bridge inspection expected to to delay drivers in Shawneetown

  • Updated
  • 0
KYTC

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet 

Union County, KY (WEVV)-- A bridge inspection will impact drivers crossing the Ohio River from Illinois into Kentucky.

Construction crews plan to have inspectors look at the bridge over the Ohio River at Shawneetown, IL on Tuesday, May 2.

The bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane during the inspection process, which is expected to last from about 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) tells 44News this will be single westbound lane restriction.

Flag crews will be on-site to help direct the flow of traffic over the bridge during the inspection.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you