Traffic alert: bridge inspection expected to to delay drivers in Shawneetown

Union County, KY (WEVV)-- A bridge inspection will impact drivers crossing the Ohio River from Illinois into Kentucky.
Construction crews plan to have inspectors look at the bridge over the Ohio River at Shawneetown, IL on Tuesday, May 2.
The bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane during the inspection process, which is expected to last from about 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) tells 44News this will be single westbound lane restriction.
Flag crews will be on-site to help direct the flow of traffic over the bridge during the inspection.