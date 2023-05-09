Trooper injured, suspect dead after shootout on I-64 in southern Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — A state trooper was injured and a suspect was killed in a shootout that happened on I-64 in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.
The Illinois State Police says that troopers responded to a motorist assist call around 3 a.m.
While at the scene, ISP says that an altercation took place and that a man pulled out a gun, leading to an exchange of gunfire between troopers and the man.
A 16-year veteran of ISP was injured in the shooting, but we're told their injuries aren't life threatening. ISP says that the man who was involved in the gunfight was killed.
All lanes of I-64 were closed in the area for a while, but were back open as of about 6:30 a.m. The busy interstate travels through southern Illinois, into southwest Indiana and Kentucky.
No other details are available right now, but ISP says the investigation is ongoing.