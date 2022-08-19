Two flown to hospital after house explosion in Wabash County

44News is on the scene of a house explosion on North 2360 Boulevard in Allendale, Illinois.
The Wabash County Sheriff's office confirms the call came in around 5:30 this evening. Two people were inside at the time, and were flown to a Louisville trauma center.
Sheriff Morgan says a group of neighbors pulled one victim from the house, before it was fully engulfed in flames.
Multiple crews are on scene, and they're asking the public to avoid the area as it will be closed for quite some time.
Stick with 44News on-air and online for updates, as our crew on scene works to gather more information.