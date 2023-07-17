Two Wayne County men killed in construction zone crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — Two men from Wayne County, Illinois are dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Friday, according to Illinois State Police.
ISP says troopers were called to investigate a three-vehicle crash in a construction zone on Route 50 in Richland County early Friday morning around 7 a.m.
According to ISP, one driver was stopped at a stop sign being held by a construction worker, with another vehicle stopped behind them.
ISP says another driver approached the stopped cars, failing to slow down and rear-ending the second car, sandwiching it between the first one.
The car that was in the middle caught on fire, and two Cisne men inside perished. ISP says those men were 22-year-old Justin Lynn, and 24-year-old Colten Stewart.
Three other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
ISP says the driver that caused the crash was cited for "Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash."