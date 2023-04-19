Wabash County Jail inmates relocated after gas leak

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — Inmates incarcerated at the Wabash County Jail were relocated after a gas leak.
The Wabash County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that staff detected the smell of natural gas in the jail.
After that, utility officials were contacted and confirmed a leak in the basement area of the jail, which had traveled to the lobby area.
While the leak was isolated and not affecting any of the jail's population, the sheriff's office says that gas was shut off to the building, and all inmates were taken to the White County Jail in Carmi.
Inmates will be moved back to Wabash County after the leak has been repaired.
Until repairs are complete, anyone who might need to contact a Wabash County inmate can call the White County Jail at 618-382-7149.