...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Wabash County Jail inmates relocated after gas leak

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — Inmates incarcerated at the Wabash County Jail were relocated after a gas leak.

The Wabash County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that staff detected the smell of natural gas in the jail.

After that, utility officials were contacted and confirmed a leak in the basement area of the jail, which had traveled to the lobby area.

While the leak was isolated and not affecting any of the jail's population, the sheriff's office says that gas was shut off to the building, and all inmates were taken to the White County Jail in Carmi.

Inmates will be moved back to Wabash County after the leak has been repaired. 

Until repairs are complete, anyone who might need to contact a Wabash County inmate can call the White County Jail at 618-382-7149.

