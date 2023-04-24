Water main repaired, city of Grayville now under boil order

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEVV) — After being without water since Saturday, the water main has been fixed. At 3:30, water returned for Grayville, Illinois residents. A boil order is now in effect until further notice.
Aging infrastructure is the reason the entire town has been without water since Saturday. Schools and many businesses were closed today due to not having water.
"Sorry about the inconvenience, its not something that we deal with everyday," said Travis Thompson, Mayor of Grayville. "It happened at the worst possible time on the weekend. Couldn't get a contractors here until Monday and we tried our best yesterday to fix it the best we could."
Crews worked on the main break for 16 hours Sunday and believed to had fixed it multiple times but it continued to break.
"The old pipe due to the age of it and the breakage it shifted a little and we couldn't get it squared," said Mayor Thompson. "These guys were able to came in and used a different material than we had and are able to get it more square so it'll line up."
Mayor Thompson says while this was an unfortunate circumstance, the city has received grant money to fix projects just like this.
"That's why over the course of the last 4 years that we've obtained 2 water line grants to replace all the old infrastructure we have in the town," said Mayor Thompson.
While the boil order is in effect, the city is advising residents to slowly turn on your cold water faucet to let the water run. Try to avoid running hot water until your water is clear.