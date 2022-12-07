Wayne County authorities collecting donations to honor memory of late deputy

Authorities in Wayne County, Illinois, will be collecting donations for a special cause on Wednesday.
According to an event flyer shared by the group "Volunteers for a Progressive Fairfield," members of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department will be joined by the family of the late Deputy Sean Riley to collect donations on Wednesday.
Donations will be collected from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Festival of Lights event in Leo French Park in Fairfield.
All donations collected throughout the night will be used to purchase a display for the Festival in Deputy Riley's memory.
Deputy Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty back in December of 2021. His convicted killer, Ray Tate, was sentenced to life in prison.
This latest act is a show of the continued support for Deputy Riley and his family following the tragic shooting.