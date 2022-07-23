Wayne County crash claims lives of woman and child, injures 3 others

A woman and a child are dead after a crash that happened in Wayne County, Illinois on Friday afternoon.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of US Route 45 and 2200 North in Wayne County.
ISP says a preliminary investigation indicates that 22-year-old Olivia Flexter of Clay City was driving a van south on US Route 45 near 2200 North in Wayne County as a semi was headed north.
Police say Flexter tried to turn east onto 2200 North in front of the semi. The semi struck her van, causing it to leave the roadway and hit a tree, ISP said.
According to ISP, Flexter was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two passengers in the van with Flexter - 61-year-old Evelyn Flexter of Clay City, and an 8-year-old girl from Clay City, were pronounced dead. Another two passengers inside the van, a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old, were also flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.