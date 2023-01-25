 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wayne County Sheriff prepares for winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Wayne County Sheriff Christopher Otey said Tuesday the sheriff's department began taking the measures necessary to prep for the incoming winter weather.

"If the weather is bad and we're starting to see a lot of slide-offs or wrecks we usually will put out a warning," said Sheriff Otey. 

Although they aren't anticipating a major snowstorm, Sheriff Otey says they're remaining on standby in case certain measures need to be taken.

"The Wayne County Highway Department along with the Illinois Department of Transportation, they'll be monitoring the roads," said Sheriff Otey. 

As a reminder, they're urging people to drive with caution as the mixture of rain, snow and cold temperatures can create dangerous road conditions.

"Drive sensibly and if you have to get out and the roads are bad just remember to drive slower than you normally would," said Sheriff Otey. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you