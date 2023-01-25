Wayne County Sheriff prepares for winter weather

Wayne County Sheriff Christopher Otey said Tuesday the sheriff's department began taking the measures necessary to prep for the incoming winter weather.
"If the weather is bad and we're starting to see a lot of slide-offs or wrecks we usually will put out a warning," said Sheriff Otey.
Although they aren't anticipating a major snowstorm, Sheriff Otey says they're remaining on standby in case certain measures need to be taken.
"The Wayne County Highway Department along with the Illinois Department of Transportation, they'll be monitoring the roads," said Sheriff Otey.
As a reminder, they're urging people to drive with caution as the mixture of rain, snow and cold temperatures can create dangerous road conditions.
"Drive sensibly and if you have to get out and the roads are bad just remember to drive slower than you normally would," said Sheriff Otey.