Wayne County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K9 BOLO

Authorities in Wayne County, Illinois are mourning the loss of a retired sheriff's office K9.
Officials at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of retired K9 "BOLO." They say BOLO served alongside Sheriff Chris Otey for about nine years, patrolling the county.
Dring his time with the sheriff's office, K9 BOLO helped apprehend numerous criminals and seize multiple pounds of illegal drugs.
Before passing away, K9 BOLO retired in 2019, and continued living with Sheriff Otey and his family.
"BOLO was fearless and enjoyed his work," the announcement from WCSO said. "BOLO thank you for your service to Wayne County, rest easy."