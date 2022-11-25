Woman and two juveniles charged after shooting and pursuit in Saline County

Police say a woman and two juveniles are being charged after a shooting and police pursuit in Saline County, Illinois early Friday morning.
The Harrisburg Police Department says dispatch got multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of South Shaw Street around 2 a.m. on Friday.
HPD says officers saw a red pickup truck speed off from the scene, and that the driver refused to stop, leading the officers on a pursuit instead.
When the driver eventually found themselves on a dead-end road, they were boxed in by officers and taken into custody, HPD said.
According to police, Faleasha D. Frayser was the woman driving the truck, and two juvenile suspects were also inside.
Police say they found two guns in the truck, and also discovered that the truck had been stolen overnight from a home in Harrisburg.
HPD says that a home on South Shaw Street was the target of the shooting. While the home was damaged, no one was injured.
Frayser was arrested and the two juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention center, all three facing charges related to the shooting.