...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Woman charged after attempted bank robbery in Saline County

  Updated
  • 0
Gwendolyn Breckenridge mugshot via Saline County Jail

Gwendolyn Breckenridge mugshot via Saline County Jail

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEVV) — A woman is facing charges in Saline County after police say she tried to rob a bank.

Officers with the Harrisburg Police Department responded to a call at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart on Commercial Street on Thursday.

Police say the teller reported a woman had walked into the bank and passed them a note that said "this is a stickup," demanding $45,000.

Officers say they found the suspect in the area and identified her as 52-year-old Gwendolyn Breckenridge of Harrisburg.

After detaining Breckenridge and talking to witnesses, police say they arrested Breckenridge and took her to the Saline County Jail.

Breckenridge is being charged with attempted robbery in the case.

