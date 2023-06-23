Woman charged after attempted bank robbery in Saline County

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEVV) — A woman is facing charges in Saline County after police say she tried to rob a bank.
Officers with the Harrisburg Police Department responded to a call at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart on Commercial Street on Thursday.
Police say the teller reported a woman had walked into the bank and passed them a note that said "this is a stickup," demanding $45,000.
Officers say they found the suspect in the area and identified her as 52-year-old Gwendolyn Breckenridge of Harrisburg.
After detaining Breckenridge and talking to witnesses, police say they arrested Breckenridge and took her to the Saline County Jail.
Breckenridge is being charged with attempted robbery in the case.