Woman charged in Wayne County meth investigation

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes and rivers will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&