Woman charged in Wayne County meth investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — A woman is behind bars in Wayne County in connection to a meth investigation, according to authorities.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies had made an arrest in an investigation that started at the beginning of June.
WCSO says that the investigation led to a traffic stop, where over 9 grams of meth was found on Victoria Christopher of Grayville.
Authorities say Christopher was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail. She faces charges possession of meth, and possession with intent to deliver meth.