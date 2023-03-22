 Skip to main content
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Richland County crash

A woman is dead after a crash that happened in Richland County, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police says this crash happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

ISP says a man was driving a truck down Illinois 130 when for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and struck a van being driven by the woman.

The woman died from her injuries, and was identified as 55-year-old Meledy Blumberg of West Liberty.

ISP says the man driving the truck, 55-year-old Timothy Johnson of Dundas, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, with no other details currently available.

