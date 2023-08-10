Improvements delayed for dangerous school pedestrian crossing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — In May, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) told 44News that by the end of June, a new crosswalk would be in place on State Route 1340 outside of Webster County High School. Come August, nothing has changed.
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for KYTC District 2, told 44News, ”[the new crosswalk] will be done. All of [the improvements] that we’re talking about will be done.”
After watching their granddaughter's softball game, just before 8pm on Mar. 28, Joey and Connie Harralson had to cross State Route 1340 in the dark to get back to their car and head home.
The couple was struck by a car while making the unmarked crossing. While Joey was able to walk away from the impact, Connie received life-altering injuries requiring months of out-of-state care. She only recently was able to return home to her family.
Joey Harralson told 44News ”I’m disappointed, because for the last five months, I’ve been helping my wife try to recover from this accident, and the state hasn’t come through and did what they said they were going to do.”
According to KYTC, the addition of the new crosswalk and modification of a nearby crosswalk has been delayed for a reason they would not explain. They now say both crosswalks will be completed by mid-September.
After further study, KYTC has also decided to add lighting to the crosswalk. When asked about the details of the planned lighting, they did not provide any information.
With Webster County Schools beginning the school year in under a week, Joey Harralson’s main concern is the children crossing the road to reach the ball fields without a crosswalk.
”Soccer and football is coming up," Harralson said, "and people will be crossing the road here and nothing has been done. They do have practice here with the kids going back and forth across the road.”